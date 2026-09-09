Everything the delinquent Badly In Love season two cast have been up to since filming wrapped

Filming wrapped a year ago, so Badly In Love’s season two cast have been pretty busy since. Some are still dating while others have moved on, so here’s everything the Badly In Love season two cast have been up to.

The cast have all been able to hang out recently, according to Assun’s Instagram. She posted a picture of the twelve of them together to her Instagram story. So, they’ve all stayed in touch and on good terms despite a messy season two!

Since the season aired, Hikaru has spoken out on her Instagram story to address hate comments she’s been receiving. She said: “The show only captured a small part of those two weeks, so I think it’s really sad to judge someone’s entire personality or send hateful comments based solely on what you see on the show.”

She continued, saying: “In the midst of all the negativity and hurtful comments, your support and kind words have truly helped me get through it.”

When it comes to who is still together after season two, it appears that Assun and Magun are still dating. He often appears in the background of her social media posts, so we think they’re still boyfriend and girlfriend. They were the final couple and admitted that they have strong feelings for one another, so it looks like that was true!

Viewers also think that Kazukun and Lulu are dating. Their social media posts have shown them in the same spots, but neither has officially confirmed the speculation. They’ve also been secretly wearing matching couple outfits!

Assun’s also done an interview with ModelPress, opening up about her experience on the show and what she’s learned since. “I think I’ve improved a bit in my real life, and now I might not be so strong with men,” she said. “I’ve come to think that the other person has their own opinion as well.”

RuRu appears to still be single. She’s returned to modelling and working within the media industry in Japan. She only had a connection with Kazukun on the show, and he ended up choosing Lulu, but she’s thriving as a single woman anyway!

Maririn appears to still work in a local bar after Badly In Love. She’s returned to her usual life among Japan’s nightlife and is seemingly still single. She came across as really shy on the show, but now she’s a lot more confident when it comes to posting on her socials.

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