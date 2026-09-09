MAFS expert Paul Brunson slammed for degradingly describing women as ‘holes’ on new podcast

He also told Felipe he has 'every quality' they want from someone on the show

MAFS USA and UK expert Paul Brunson and Dr Lisa have both come under fire for describing women as “holes” during their new podcast.

In one of their first episodes from the podcast, MAFS USA cast member Felipe joined the two experts from the American series to talk about his controversial time on the show, with the two of them defending him despite how he behaved on the show.

Paul asked Felipe: “Okay. So, can I start with this because we probably couldn’t ask you on TV, but we can ask you here. How many holes are you sticking your penis in?”

Dr Lisa, Paul and Felipe then all burst out into laughter, with Felipe saying: “That was not on my bingo card Paul.” Paul told him that they “need this answer”, with Felipe clarifying: “So you’re asking me how many people am I seeing at the same time?”

I mean genuinely, I don’t know why Paul didn’t just ask how many women Felipe is currently sleeping with, rather than degradingly referring to them as “holes.”

Near the end of the podcast both Paul and Dr Lisa referred to “holes” again, with Paul saying: “I’d love to end end on this note is is I know this is this is my belief for Felipe. I believe he’s going to find one hole. Okay. And he’s going to stick to it.”

Dr Lisa added: “Well, I believe you’re gonna find one woman, three holes.” Paul and Dr Lisa’s comments about women have understandably garnered significant backlash from MAFS USA viewers, with one Reddit user writing: “Why would someone posing as a therapist (Paul has zero qualifications by the way), refer to a woman as a hole? Lisa then ups the anti by saying a woman is three holes. Notice I didn’t add Dr. You forfeit the right to be called doctor when you can’t figure out an appropriate way to refer to a woman. You know they practiced that. These two should be fired. They are absurd.”

Despite the fact that Felipe literally admitted to fantasising about cheating on his wife during the show,Paul and Dr Lisa vehemently defended him throughout the podcast.

Paul talked about anticipating criticism about why they allowed him on the show. He says Felipe “did say some wild things”, but then immediately emphasizes that they know “in his heart he’s a kind guy.”

He added later that Felipe had “every quality that we hope to put someone in front of someone else”, with the exception that he didn’t realize he wasn’t ready to commit.

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