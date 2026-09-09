She’s a former pro wrestler, so let’s meet Real Housewives of New York’s Erika Hammond

Erika Hammond is taking a juicy bite out of that apple, and is joining the cast of Real Housewives of New York, so who actually is she?

Erika works as a celebrity fitness trainer, and actually co-created Rumble Boxing in 2016, according to her LinkedIn. She was previously a fitness coach at Prevail Boxing in LA for two years.

Then in 2023 she created Knockout for Equinox, a 45-minute “boxing-forward full-body strength class” that integrates “non-rhythmic shadow boxing combos with targeted strength training.” She’s also a PT and launched her own fitness business, STRONG, in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Hammond (@erikaannhammond)



Oh, and it also turns out that Erika Hammond is actually a former pro wrestler, so she’s not going to have any problem holding her own on Real Housewives of New York. She wrestled from 2013 to 2014 and went by Veronica Lane in the ring, and was part of NXT, WWE’s developmental ring for 11 months.

Erika ended up leaving WWE in 2014, announcing: “Today I have made the decision to close a chapter of my life and begin the next. My time with WWE was an experience I will never forget and I will always cherish those memories. However, I am ready to move forward towards my goals and life aspirations. I am beyond thankful for the continual love and support from coworkers, friends, and fans. Thank you for everything.”

Erika Hammond is one of the richest cast members on Real Housewives of New York, with her husband being an actual billionaire. Erika is married to Ankur Jain, who founded Bilt Rewards, is the CEO of Kairos and co-founded Humin in 2012. Humin was then sold to Tinder in 2016 and Ankur worked as Tinder’s VP of Product in 2016 and 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Hammond (@erikaannhammond)



The pair actually met at boxing, with Ankur taking the class and Erika being his instructor. The pair were just friends at first before meeting again a couple of years later.

Ankur told People: “It was funny because she’s normally teaching the class, but we were both taking it. I’m not the fittest guy, so it was probably a dumb move in hindsight, but I was like, ‘Why don’t you come work out next to me?’” The pair went out for drinks afterwards, and ended up getting married in 2024.

And their wedding was nothing short of extravagant, with the pair getting married in Egypt complete with a whopping price tag of $3 million. They tied the knot in front of the Sphinx surrounded by a whopping 130 guests.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.