Erm, there’s actually a lot of proof that Catie and Josh are still married after 90 Day Fiancé

Well, against literally all odds Josh and Catie did actually end up getting married on 90 Day Fiancé, but now the million dollar question is whether they’re still together or not.

Well, it’s possible that the shackles tying Josh down are entirely of his own making as there has been some pretty overwhelming evidence that these two are still married. Whilst the Tell All looks absolutely bonkers, and things don’t look good between them, remember that it was probably filmed around six months ago.

The new evidence that seems to support them still being married is from the start of July, and it heavily points towards Josh and Catie still being together almost one year after 90 Day Fiancé.

And who knew that reviews on the pet sitting platform Rover would be the key piece of evidence to massively support these two still being together.

So, Catie does some work pet sitting in Portland and has a profile on Rover, where potential clients can book her and read previous reviews. And wouldn’t you know but Josh’s name has also recently cropped up on the reviews, with one as recent as the 25th July saying: “Catherine and Josh did a fantastic job with Chef as always.” Another on June 7th wrote: “We felt so comfortable leaving Rikki with Catie (and Josh) and it was absolutely the best decision.”

Now, I know what you’re thinking, but maybe they got a divorce and are just friends? Well, may I present this review left by Shannon H on the 6th of July, where she wrote: “Catherine and her husband took great care of our pups for their daycare day, and we would definitely work with her again!”

Now, obviously there is some small chance that the husband in question isn’t actually Josh at all but some other man, but given that Josh seems to be helping her so much with the dogs and they did just get married on 90 Day Fiancé, it really does seem like he and Catie are still together.

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