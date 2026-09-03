Everything Harry Jowsey and Olivia Phillips have said about their rumoured relationship

Harry Jowsey and Olivia Phillips have both spoken out about rumours they’re together in a relationship after Let’s Marry Harry, so here’s what they’ve both said.

harry first confirmed he had a new girlfriend in an interview with Tudum, sharing: Maybe [the show] just wasn’t the perfect environment for me. But it was a wild, beautiful journey, and it really taught me to slow down and just to take it day by day.

“I am in the most amazing relationship right now, and I think that I got very lucky to have this person in my life. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I found the perfect person that makes me want to be a husband.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by liv phillips (@oliviaphillipps)



Just six months ago on the 18th February, Olivia appeared on The Model Diaries, and made quite a very revealing comment about her relationship status. She confirmed that she is seeing someone, admitting it was “unexpected” and that usually she doesn’t like people immediately but it came very “suddenly.” Olivia shared that her boyfriend is the “sweetest person ever” and is “everything that she wants.”

Her friend Paris Gascoigne, shared that watching Olivia in the new relationship has made her really happy because she knows how “sure” Olivia is in the relationship and him, adding that “she’s herself but better.” Her friend continued: “You compliment each other and it’s really cute to see.”

Olivia said that she feels like she used to be “really closed off”, and that recently she’s “started letting people in” and as such “didn’t expect to feel” how she does towards her new boyfriend.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Harry Jowsey was directly asked about whether he could confirm that he and Olivia Phillips are now dating after Let’s Marry Harry. And let’s just say if you were hoping for a reveal now or in the future, prepare to be disappointed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)



Harry shared: ” I don’t really want to speak on my relationship because it’s been a very difficult time for it all. To be honest, it has been so good being private, and it’s been something that I really cherish.”

He confirmed again that he’s “in an incredible relationship with the most amazing person ever,” Harry Jowsey doesn’t think he’ll ever go public with his new girlfriend, who may or may not be Olivia Phillips.

“I think, after this whole experience, I don’t know if I’ll ever go public,” he said. “I think it would be perfect to just keep it to ourselves and have our privacy—which is kind of the opposite of my whole career and my whole life. But I think now it’s time for me to take a little bit of control over my love life and my private life. And yeah, I think we probably will continue to just do what we’re doing and keep it offline.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.