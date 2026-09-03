Parmida reveals she and Corbin split because he wanted an open relationship after Love Island

Parmida has revealed the real reason she and Corbin split after Love Island USA, claiming that he didn’t want to be exclusive with her anymore and asked if they could be in an open relationship.

Addressing their breakup whilst on Live, Parmida shared more about why they didn’t go that in depth about their split during the reunion, saying: “It was still very fresh, so we weren’t ready to fully talk about everything, you know? Emotions were high, so we didn’t say much.

“But whatever we did say is the truth, like literally, we don’t want the same thing. We don’t. We have We want different things right now, so by that, like imagine being on a date with someone that you really like and they’re telling you ‘I wanna have my cake and eat it, too.’ How would you feel? You know?”

She admitted that she knew these things coming out of the villa because of how much younger Corbin is than her, but after a while “he expressed to me that he doesn’t wanna be exclusive anymore.”

Parmida explained that she doesn’t want to “have an open relationship” with someone she really likes, and tried to talk him out of it. She told him that they’d only just got out of the villa and they should try and make it work, so for the time being they agreed to stay exclusive.

But Corbin made it obvious he wasn’t happy with the arrangement, allegedly telling Parmida: ” He’s giving me comments like ‘I feel like I’m in a cage,’ ‘I feel like I don’t wanna be I don’t wanna be exclusive,’ ‘I wanna have my cake and eat it, too.’ And when you like someone, those words hurt, you know? So I was hurt by it.

“And eventually I was like, ‘You know what? I know we’re exclusive,’ or ‘we wanna be exclusive,’ or ‘we are trying, but like I’m gonna do my own thing, because I’m not trying to hear your comments all the time.’ Now, did I go and tell him, ‘Hey Corbin, I’m gonna start doing my own thing?’ No, I didn’t have that conversation with him because at this point, I don’t feel like I need to. You’re telling me where you stand. Like you’re telling me you wanna have your cake and eat it, too. Okay. I’m kind of mentally out already.

Parmida also shared that before she and Corbin split she assumeed he’d be happy with her “talking to other guys” as Corbin didn’t want to be exclusive, to which he responded: “‘Well, no. Like don’t go talk to someone like right away.’ Okay, so if you can’t be okay with me talking to someone right away, tomorrow, next year, whatever the case is, then don’t say those comments. Don’t tell me those things.”

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