Kayda removed from women’s charity campaign after Love Island USA reunion comments

It appears Kayda has been removed from working with a women’s charity on a campaign following her comments and behaviour towards other cast members at the Love Island USA reunion.

The charity, Step Up Women’s Network, created a post two days ago with various female influencer supporters, with a polaroid of each woman and a motivational quote underneath. Kayda was part of the lineup as a picture of her at the time was posted to their story from the carousel, and her name had been commented underneath.

Ooops Kayda has been dropped from women’s charity campaign after her nasty reunion comments. pic.twitter.com/I5FTATcm9s — Tocci (@Starrlynnxx) September 2, 2026



However, following her Love Island USA reunion comments it appears she’s no longer working with the women’s charity as her name and picture has been removed from the post, with it being edited 13 hours ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Step Up (@stepupwomensnetwork)



The charity also released a statement in the comments, saying: “Step Up is committed to creating a community where women and girls feel seen, heard, and supported.

“We understand that the recent Love Island reunion brought to light moments and conversations that have understandably caused hurt and concern within our community. While this post was created before the reunion aired, we understand that the context has changed.

“We see your comments, hear your concerns, and are taking them to heart to ensure that we can stay true to our mission – creating spaces where women feel seen, heard, and empowered.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to share their perspective with us. We are listening and will continue striving to create and maintain spaces where every woman and girl feels respected, valued, and empowered.”

According to the website: At Step Up, we believe girls deserve to define and pursue success on their terms. By bringing girls together in inspired spaces – on and offline – we spark exploration and discussion of what’s possible. With structured support and access to a strong community, we guide girls towards their unique goals: first, by identifying those goals and then, building the roadmap to get there.”

Kayda has not yet addressed the removal, but has also lost over 100k followers since her behaviour during the reunion.

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