Tammy from 1,000lb Sisters looks unrecognisable now, so what surgery has she had done?

1,000lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton looks almost unrecognisable now, thanks to losing over 500lbs and undergoing an excess skin surgery, so here’s what she’s said about her transformation.

In an interview with People she opened up about how she felt after losing 500lbs, and how she felt once she learned she’d been approved for the excess skin removal procedure.

She explained: “After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery. I was just overwhelmed with excitement. I worked really hard for this, and now it’s here. I’m pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was.”

Tammy Slaton underwent bariatric surgery in 2022 but then had an excess skin removal procedure last year. She admitted that the realities of the surgery started setting in the night before, saying she was more nervous for the skin removal than she was for the bariatric surgery.

She confessed: “I was really nervous for the skin removal surgery because I was really just kind of afraid of how I’m gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there.

“The night before my surgery, I was, like, seriously freaking terrified. I was even more nervous about having skin removal surgery than I was for the [sleeve gastrectomy] surgery because they’re actually cutting the whole belly!”

She continued: “I’m so used to seeing all this hanging [from] my arms and now when I wake up Sunday or Saturday, I’m not going to have this anymore. I’m going to look halfway normal from [the] face down. It’s scary but rewarding at the same time.

“I really don’t know how I’m going to feel when I wake up from surgery and look down at myself. Even showering is going to be so much different because—I’m not trying to be nasty, y’all, I’m sorry—but I have to take my hand and go all the way up underneath there and it’s kind of deep. In less than a week, I’m not going to have that.”

The entire surgery took eight hours, with doctors removing 18lbs of excess skin from her chin, arms and lower stomach. Her recovery went very well, with Tammy “surprising” the doctors with how well she healed, and she was able to come home four days early.

Tammy Slaton looks so different now, and with the new season of 1,000lbs sister debuting tonight, it will be the first time we’ve seen her since the the excess skin surgery.

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