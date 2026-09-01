He was late to his own wedding, so here’s the full rundown of Debby and Mido on 90 Day Fiancé

Debby Rolando and Mohamed “Mido” Fayed are one of the most talked-about couples on season 12 of 90 Day Fiancé. They’ve had some shocking moments, so here’s the full rundown of their relationship.

Rolando is a 55 year old insurance agent from New Orleans, Louisiana, who first crossed paths with Mido when he was working as a tour guide in Egypt during a day trip she took with her daughter. Their connection turned into a long-distance relationship, and they stayed connected despite being on opposite sides of the world.

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Mido is 41 years old with serious ambitions to become an actor. It was a major storyline this season of him pushing Debby to relocate to Hollywood to help kickstart his acting career.

In one of the biggest twists this season, Mido staged a breakup with Debby. He let her believe he was ending things with her and going to head back to Egypt. Mido then turns around and gets down on one knee and proposes to Debby.

At the wedding, Mido showed up thirty minutes late to the ceremony, leaving Debby waiting around for him at the altar. “Mido is late for everything. He’s always primping. He’s always taking his good old time. It’s our wedding day, it’s not just his day. He’s got to get with the program and get on time,” Debby shared.

Eventually he turned up and was accompanied by an entire brass band in true New Orleans fashion. He walked in to the tune of “When the Saints Go Marching In,” a true NOLA classic. He sure does love a dramatic entrance.

Because of his religion, Mido and Debby hadn’t slept together before their wedding night. “So this is a new and very bizarre situation to be at this age and and be taking someone’s virginity,” Debby admitted.

Despite the few bumps they’ve had over the season, Debby and Mido seem to be going strong. We’ll just have to wait for the three part Tell All to see where things lie with them.

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