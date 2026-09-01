There are multiple parts, so here’s when the 90 Day Fiancé season 12 Tell All episodes will air

90 Day Fiancé season 12 is almost over, and we’re eagerly awaiting the Tell All episodes and all the messy drama that comes with them. So, when is the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All and what can we expect from it?

When does it air and how many parts is it?

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The 90 Day Fiancé season 12 Tell All will have three separate episodes. Part one will air on September 13, part two will air the following week on September 20, and the final part three will air on September 27.

So, Episode 18 of 90 Day Fiancé will be the final regular season episode, which airs on September 6.

The Tell All episodes will air during TLC’s regular time slot on Sundays at 8 pm ET. It’s unclear how long the episodes will be, but each episode is expected to be around 90 minutes. So, that’s around four to five hours of messy drama to expect in total from the three Tell All episodes.

Who is the host for the Tell All?

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Shaun Robinson will return as the host for the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All. She’s an Emmy Award-winning journalist and is best known for hosting Access Hollywood and 90 Day Fiancé.

She’s been the go-to Tell All host for years, so of course she’s not going to miss season 12’s. It was rumoured that she might be replaced by a different host, but it’s been confirmed that she will return to the Tell All stage.

What happens at the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All?

If you thought the regular season was messy, just wait until the Tell All. The couples from season 12 will gather for a Q&A hosted by Shaun and go over all the drama throughout the season. They’ll rehash all of the key moments from the season and even have a chance to comment on the other couples’ relationships.

Three couples are currently married: Shea and Annabelle, Debby and Mido, and Ashia and Maxwell. The other four couples are: Catie and Josh, Marissa and Edward, Mallorie and Rasit, and Thomas and Paula.

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