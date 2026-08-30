Here’s where all the four married couples are after the Love Is Blind UK reunion

Well, the Love Is Blind UK reunion is here and as it turns out there’s not a divorce in sight as all four of the married couples are still together, so have they been up to?

Taylor and Sophie

Sophie ended up getting made redundant from her job, so she actually moved to the south to be with Taylor. The pair live 15 minutes away from his sister and nephews, with Sophie saying: “From day one, they’ve always called me Auntie Sophie. Nothing else. They’re so cute.”

The two shared that they want to get a house together next and then think about having kids, with Sophie recalling them having to lie about how they met, saying: “Our story was, we met up in Manchester on a night out, and that’s far from the truth. It’d just be nice to just be able to breathe and post.”

Ajay and Ciara

These two are still married after Love Is Blind UK, but as revealed at the reunion it wasn’t all smooth sailing. They spent six months in Melbourne together, but ended up in a “sticky situation” with their accommodation, but Ciara powered through. Ajay explained: “She never complained once. She’s actually been the even-keeled person who brought us back together.”

They moved back to London for Ciara’s 30th birthday, with Ajay saying: “We’ve had a crazy year, moved to the other side of the world, came back, did all these fun and adventurous things whilst also building a life together.”

And it seems like Ciara has really come out of shell, with Ajay gushing: “The most beautiful thing I’ve seen in my wife is just how much she felt at ease and I got to see her personality really shine. She’s made my life so easy. She’s been the most incredible wife I could ever ask for and that’s a testament entirely to Ciara.”

So, what’s next for these two? Well, they’re planning a “massive Indian wedding” that will be a traditional weeklong Sikh ceremony with hundreds of guests who couldn’t make it the first time.

Faye and Jack

Unlike some of the other couples, these two haven’t settled down in one place, after spending Christmas in the Maldives to adventuring through Thailand.

Since moving back to the UK they’ve been living with Faye’s parents in Guernsey. Faye also feels like she knows Jack’s ADHD better, sharing: “I know that Jack’s not perfect. None of us are. I mean, I’ve got my own flaws that I’m working on. We all do. But if someone is genuinely willing to try and better themselves, then that’s all I can ask for.”

They’re planning on “hopefully” moving to London and “eventually having kids” next.

Joseph and Francesca

These two are another couple who are still married one year after Love Is Blind UK finished, with the pair admitting at the reunion: “It’s been a roller coaster. There have been some ups and some lows, but most importantly, we still choose each other.”

The pair are planning on remarrying in the Catholic faith as well as having a traditional Nigerian wedding.

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