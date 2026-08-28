Michelle and Cameron from Married at First Sight USA are already thinking about having children

The finale for Married at First Sight USA season 20 just aired, and Michelle Le and Cameron Mitchell are already thinking about having children together. They’re the only couple who stayed together, so here’s what they’ve shared about that next step.

Michelle has opened up about the hysterectomy she had after filming and how Cameron’s supported her through it. “She had the procedure to remove her uterus earlier this year following about a decade of health issues related to fibroids,” Swooon reports.

In an interview with Swooon, Michelle said that “facing the fact that I had to have a hysterectomy was really tough.”

“I definitely cried a lot. I think when a woman finds out that she has to lose her uterus, you almost feel like, at least for me, powerless in a way. It’s such an important part of being a woman, or that’s what it feels like.”

Since surgery, she’s been feeling a lot better. “There’s been so much relief from it. I was dealing with a lot of anxiety from having fibroids and the symptoms that I was getting.”

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What one was an area of anxiety for her, Cameron has completely squashed those fears. “Before, I was really scared that having a hysterectomy would make it really hard to find a partner because I think a lot of people want kids, and that is make-or-break for having a relationship or getting married.”

Luckily, Cameron was by her side helping her through it the entire time. “So, to know that Cameron was by my side the whole time and that he still wanted to be with me, of course, it just was really, really special and made me feel a lot better about losing my uterus. If I was single going through it, I think it would have been a lot tougher, a lot scarier.”

They’ve started looking into adoption or surrogacy, which they touched on during the reunion. They said that they’ll start “looking into the process in the fall” because of how long it can take.

“I think it’s a complex process, so we just want to get started right away, since we expect it to take a long time,” Michelle shared.

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