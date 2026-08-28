Dannelle Davidson just confirmed Harry Jowsey hooked up with her after he married Amber Mozo

The runner-up of Let’s Marry Harry, Dannelle Davidson, just confirmed on a podcast that Harry Jowsey hooked up with her after he married Amber Mozo.

Dannelle visited Harry on January 16, 2026, and stayed with him for two nights over that weekend. “We did hook up,” she clarified on The Viall Files podcast.

Recounting the weekend, Dannelle said that Harry told her he was single. “I’m not sure if they were together, if they weren’t together. I just feel like I was put in a really sticky situation, and it was unfortunate,” she goes on to say.

She clarifies that she was “operating under the impression she was single” because “that’s what he told me.” Dannelle revealed that she believed Harry was single during the time they reconnected until the reunion was filmed.

Nick Viall, the host of The Viall Files, then asked Amber her take on the situation and whether or not Harry was single from her perspective.

“No, we never really had a breakup,” Amber says. Dannelle then steps in and asks, “When was the breakup? I just need to know for myself.”

Amber said that Harry continued to text her every day after they got back from Australia and that they were looking to move in together. It was on move-in day on February 1 that they got into an argument and then Amber “never heard from him again until the finale dropped.”

Dannelle shared that she was under the impression that they were “exploring a relationship.” When she questioned him about his split from Amber, he was “very vague” and “didn’t want to give too much detail” out of respect for Amber.

When recalling how the weekend ended with Harry in January, Dannelle said that, like Amber, he gave her a very vague answer.

Dannelle then confirmed that they hooked up, and despite that, she still has no idea what his intentions were. “It’ll forever be a mystery.”

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