Wait, was Harry Jowsey being fed a script during the Let’s Marry Harry reunion?!

Harry Jowsey was ripped to shreds on the Let’s Marry Harry reunion, and tbh I’m surprised he turned up at this point. There’s now evidence he may have been fed a script, as people think his glasses were giving away that he was having help with his responses.

If you look closely at Harry’s glasses worn during the dramatic episode, you’ll see there are what looks like reflective circles. We’ve all seen the ads he’s ran on the Meta glasses, which allow people to play music, film in public, and to be fed scripts using a teleprompter.

While this is just based on a theory, people are convinced he was being fed a script through the glasses. One person said: “Obviously, his PR person coached him heavily for this reunion, but it almost looked like he was reading something off his glasses – like a teleprompter.”

Factually, there is a feature on Meta glasses that allows users to have notes added from a phone to be displayed on the lenses. Speakers have used it to read notes while they’re presenting, so this isn’t completely unrealistic. But then he was probably just advertising them!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

It’s been confirmed Harry was wearing Meta Glasses, as he tagged them in his post about the reunion. He also wrote in the caption, “#MetaGlassesPartner,” and one person even asked, “Is he gonna release unseen footage that the meta glasses captured 😂🤓.”

However, he’s clapped back at theories that his wedding to Amber was fake, saying it was real. And the entire show was genuinely unscripted. But before going into the reunion, Harry literally asked his Meta Glasses to give him a guided meditation to keep him calm!

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