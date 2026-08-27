Amber and Harry’s Let’s Marry Harry feud explodes as she slams him for ‘playing the victim’

The Let’s Harry Marry reunion might be over, but the drama between Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo is only just beginning, as the pair are now brutally dragging each other on Instagram.

During one moment of the reunion, Amber talked about Harry’s father who recently passed away. He stated: “Just want to say something regarding the reunion. It became incredibly heated and was filled with unchecked chaos, and unfortunately there were moments where it felt impossible to have a real conversation or even finish a sentence.

“I can handle having rings thrown at my face. I can handle being stood over and screamed at. I can handle the name calling, the contradictions and the belittling. But bringing my dad’s death into an argument as a way to hurt me or create some sort of moment crossed a line. Losing my dad is something I’m still navigating and using that loss against me was incredibly hurtful and is disrespect I will never accept or stand for.

“It’s unfortunate that this journey had to end this way. I don’t wish negativity on anyone involved and I genuinely hope we can all move forward from this. Thank you @sonnyhenty for being a real friend to me in that moment and for trying to make sure I had the opportunity to speak.”

Amber Mozo was quick to clap back, claiming that Harry Jowsey “silenced” and “exploited” her for months after Let’s Marry Harry. She posted on Instagram: “Playing victim in a situation YOU created is emotional manipulation. YOU booked the SHOW and boy you put on a show.

“Coming from a girl who LIVES grief personally and I never let it be an excuse to cheat and lie? On that stage I stood up for every woman who has ever been silenced, gaslit, manipulated and lied on. I will always hold men accountable for their actions and I will speak up for myself when I have been used and silenced. I’m here to speak the truth. You silenced me for months, exploited me, betrayed me, cheated on me used me as PR for a show all while publicly claiming you’re married while happily living life with another woman.

“This is the only stage I got a voice in this toxic environment after a year of pain. I went on that stage and stood up for women who have ever been betrayed and manipulated I STAND on the truth. You feel offended by a line being crossed? You crossed MANY lines that had no excuse, so don’t use grief as an excuse. Hope you heal.”

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