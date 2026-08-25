Yasmin breaks silence on the real reason behind her split from Jordan on Love Is Blind UK

She wonders now if there was ever a spark between them to begin with

Yasmin has spoken out about her emotional split from Jordan on Love Is Blind UK, after the pair decided not to go through with getting married just before the finale.

After meeting Jordan’s family, he admitted to his dad that he feels like he needs more “fire” in their relationship, with him also wondering whether he’d actually feel comfortable moving to London. Yasmin then told Jordan she’d be happy to move to him instead, however he still felt unsure, which made Yasmin wonder if the distance was just an excuse. Prior to the finale, Jordan admitted to Yasmin that he still isn’t feeling a spark with her and the two decide not to get married.

Talking to Will Njobvu, Yasmin opened up about her split on Love Is Blind UK, sharing the real reason behind why she thinks it didn’t end up working out.

She explained: “I think sometimes it doesn’t transcend from in the pods to in person, and I came in with such an open heart.” She agreed that whilst the reveal was “great” that it’s “easy to get caught up in the moment.”

However, she still thinks that immediately after the pods their connection was still “strong” but that when she was watching it back she felt like when she watched her and Jordan’s reveal that their “energy and spark” wasn’t “quite the same as the other couples.”

She wonders now whether maybe there “wasn’t” a spark between them, adding: “It’s hard though because at the time, I thought we both wanted there to be, we both tried but maybe it just wasn’t meant to be.”

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