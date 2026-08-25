North West reveals the real reason she wants to start working at Starbucks next year

In an interview with Dazed, North West has spoken out about her controversial piercings, as well as her plans to work at Starbucks once she turns 14.

On the topic of her piercings, North explained that she feels like “they just make you your full self,” adding that she really wants to get her bridge pierced, but she’s currently “not allowed.”

As for her plans for the future, it seems like North West has her sights set on Starbucks, as she shared: “I still wanna work. I wanna work at, like, Starbucks next year. I think I can next year ’cause I’m gonna be 14, so… I think I can.” As for why she wants to work there, it’s simply because she “wants to have a regular job.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by North West (@northwest)



She also addressed those who believe she should put her music career on hold until she gets older, saying: “It’s like, nah, this is my hobby, this is what I like to do, this is what I wanna do with my life.”

As for her other hobbies, such as *that* infamous painting she allegedly did when she was just seven years old, she commented: “I was really into painting sunsets. I paint for fun sometimes, but the paint I use always gets on my hands… like oil paints. So it’s not easy to take off.”

Kim Kardashian shares landscape painting made by North West. pic.twitter.com/lfkRZlh1Ft — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2023

And she’s just a big a fan of TikTok and Pinterest as the rest of us, using it to “make moodboards for my nails and my hair.” And if she can’t find what she want’s on Pinterest, she ends up just “making it up”, adding: “I gotta draw it too, ’cause there’s nothing on Pinterest. I can’t find what I really want for real.”

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