Jack speaks out about why he wore sliders for his lengthy ‘walk’ on Love Is Blind UK

He's admitted he was still 'stupidly p*ssed' from how much he'd drunk the night before

Jack has once again spoken out about his little “walk” during Love Is Blind UK, and talked about why he decided to wear sliders, as well as the fact he was “stupidly pissed” still from the night before.

Speaking to Lottie Holme Showbiz, Jack shared: “We had everyone back to our apartment until 6am. Amazing at the time until the walls start closing in on you, and you realise you’re meeting Faye’s parents for the first time in a couple of hours. So I had to go out, and I was only gone for an hour.

“There’s a lot of things going around, Faye said three hours, someone else said two hours, but no I just had to get out. I just went for a little walk, I don’t think it’s a big deal walking in slides, I live by the beach.”

He was asked why he turned his find my friends off, with Jack saying that he “turned his phone off” because he needed to “disconnect” and “be out of the experiment for a minute.” Jack explained that his mistake was “not leaving Faye a note” saying the reason he didn’t was because he “didn’t want to stress her out.”

He admits it was self inflicted because he’d got “stupidly pissed” before meeting her parents, and was still completely drunk the morning he went out for his walk. He added that he’s “not sorry for going out” but he does feel apologetic for the way he spoke to Faye.

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