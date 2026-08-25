Omg, Harry Jowsey leaked that there’s one girl missing from the Let’s Marry Harry reunion

We've narrowed down who it could be

Harry Jowsey has shared on Instagram that one Let’s Marry Harry contestant will be sitting out of the reunion. He hasn’t officially named who it is, but here’s what we know.

Harry posted on his Instagram story yesterday: “Guess who didn’t get on their flight to come to the reunion.”

Looking at the girls’ Instagram stories to see who has posted about the reunion, there are only three contestants who could be the missing member.

The three girls are Jade Innes, Juliana Melchor, and Sammy Gotay. They haven’t posted with the other women or shared that they’re at the reunion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliana Melchor (@julsssmelchor)

Looking at those three girls’ Instagram accounts, we think that it’s Juliana Melchor who is missing from the Let’s Marry Harry reunion.

She made an Instagram post a few hours ago featuring a dump of pictures of her and her life recently. In the first picture, text is written over her playing cards saying: “are you at the reunion, me:”

So, it looks like that was her way of saying she’s too busy living her best life to fly out to California to attend the Let’s Marry Harry reunion. Juliana also has a new boyfriend, so that’s even more of a reason not to sit down with Harry.

While Sammy hasn’t explicitly posted about the reunion, she posted on Instagram a set of photos of her looking absolutely amazing while posing on a hotel room bed. So we’re thinking that these pics were taken pre-reunion.

Jade’s last Instagram post was two weeks ago when Let’s Marry Harry first premiered, but she hasn’t posted about it since. So she also could definitely be the missing contestant at the reunion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Kruse🐉 (@samkruseee)

Danielle Davidson, Debralee Tomberlin, Emma Piotrowksi, Abby Easterling, Elli Schryver, Mya Benway, Rickiyah McGrady, Sam Kruse, Shaine Hinson, and Faith Love Gonzalez have all posted that they’re together in California.

Six other contestants have also individually indicated that they’ve travelled to California for the reunion.

Amber Mozo also confirmed three hours ago that she’s attending the reunion. She reposted an Instagram story from her makeup artist with the caption: “@ashleycarrollmakeup ate me down. Reunion time 🫦🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🎙️”

She also posted four days ago that she was in California with a video of her on the beach in Malibu at midnight. “You ever just sit on the beach in Malibu at midnight and stare at the moon?🌕”

This wasn’t the only hint that Harry dropped ahead of the reunion. Apparently one of the girls Venmo requested $10,000 from him. “Guess which one Venmo requested $10,000?” Harry wrote on his Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

The host of the reunion, Hayley Bayley, posted on her Instagram story a photo of the reunion dressing room, calling out Harry with the caption: “It is time. Marry Harry reunion. @harryjowsey I’ve got questions. You better have answers.”

Harry responded by reposting her Instagram story with his own caption of: “I got all the answers and a camera roll filled with screenshots 🫣”

We only have one more day left until the reunion, and we’re anxiously awaiting all the drama, confrontations, apologies, and secrets that will be revealed.

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