He claims to be a chef at the country’s only beach club, so who is Love Is Blind UK’s Jack?

Jack has just joined Love Is Blind UK, and he’s ready to find a wife! He claims to be a chef at the UK’s only beach club, lives in Cornwall, and is your typical British lad, tbh. He gets to know Faye on the show, and I really hope they make it because they’re already super cute.

For some reason, all of his mates are cry-laughing that his role on the show is a chef. He calls himself the “Prince of Perranporth” and once dragged a ghost fishing net on the beach, while running The Watering Hole pub, which looks after the Cornish beach.

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He was working at The Watering Hole pub, which appears to be what he’s referring to as the UK’s only beach club. The truth is, it genuinely does appear to be the country’s only live music bar on a beach, but it’s not really giving Ibiza-esque vibes like you’d expect.

Looking at Jack’s Instagram, he enjoys going to gigs, eating and drinking with his mates, and going travelling. Over the summer, following filming for LIB UK, he went to Thailand and Hoi An, and done everything from go swimming in open beaches to visiting little goats.

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He plays football occasionally, and is pretty much up for anything, whether that’s randomly taking part in a fire show or proposing to a complete stranger. To be honest, his whole social media is very vibes, and it looks like he’s gone on a few romantic meals since the show!

Jack has gone shark fishing in the last year in Kiama, New South Wales, visited London several times, and has apparently had Botox injections. But before he went on a Netflix dating show, Jack spent years playing football, such as at Plymouth Marjon University.

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