They’re all ready to settle down, so here are all the ages of the Love is Blind UK season three cast

All the guys are in their thirties

30 British singles have entered the pods on season three of Love is Blind UK in hopes of finding their future partner. So, here are the ranked ages of the Love is Blind UK cast who made it to the final.

1. Ajay – 33 years old

Ajay is one of the eldest cast members, tied with fellow singles Joseph and Ryan, at 33 years old. According to Tudum, he used to be a “big shot banker” who is now chasing other passions.

2. Joseph – 33 years old

Joseph is a senior project manager in London, who is “eager to hop on board with this romantic experiment because he could use some help breaking the ice with potential connections.”

3. Ryan – 33 years old

Ryan is the last eldest member of the Love is Blind UK season three cast, and he’s dedicated to “finding a partner who shares his core values and zest for life.”

4. Taylor – 31 years old

Taylor is a 31 year old head of sales living in Hertfordshire, England. He was dating his last girlfriend for even years and “often compares flings to his ex.” Yikes. Hopefully he can overcome that in the pods.

5. Jack – 30 years old

Jack is the youngest man at 30 years old. He’s a chef living in Cornwall who’s life revolves around the beach. He’s gone into the pods to “find a connection with someone from beyond the shoreline he’s always known.”

6. Francesca – 29 years old

Francesca is the eldest girl and is a 29 year old self-proclaimed “lover girl who just so happens to be unlucky in love.” She’s hoping to discover a lasting connection with someone in the pods, just like the one her parents have.

7. Ciara – 29 years old

Ciara is the second eldest girl and has a booked and busy social life. She’s hoping to find a partner who values her for more than just her looks and can connect with her on a deeper level.

8. Cuba – 29 years old

Cuba is a spiritual yoga and fitness instructor who was actually previously engaged. She called off the wedding, though, once she discovered her fiancé was sadly cheating on her.

9. Faye – 28 years old

Faye is a 28 year old executive assistant who lives in London. The last time she was in a serious relationship was when she was a teenager, so she’s now looking for a passionate, lasting love.

10. Sophie – 27 years old

Sophie is the youngest cast member on season three of Love is Blind UK and she’s ready to get married and start a family.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.