Diana Jenkins released ‘intimate and provocative’ photos of Hayden Panettiere for her Room 23 book

RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins released a coffee table book called Room 23 in 2009, which featured multiple “intimate and provocative” photos of around 100 celebrities. Late actress Hayden Panettiere was featured in the book, who has tragically died following a cardiac arrest.

The book is featured on Diana’s website, and when you scroll through, a photo of Hayden can be seen looking to her right. It was taken in a Beverly Hills hotel penthouse suite during the year 2008, alongside pictures of George Clooney, Lindsay Lohan, and Cindy Crawford.

Hayden is wearing a sparkly swimsuit while sitting on the side of a bathtub. In the mirror reflection, you can clearly see a man in a suit, but you cannot see his face. Diana’s site states: “The photographs tell a glamorous story of all that takes place behind these closed doors.

Hayden Panettiere was actually in Diana Jenkin’s catalogue, I mean, book – Room 23 https://t.co/JTGaKZH2oR pic.twitter.com/nz1Zv0cNue — artisbrutal2021 (@artisbrutal2021) August 18, 2026

“They are a mélange of playful, provocative and intimate images that reflect the inspired mood of both Diana and Deborah [Anderson].” The photo of Hayden when she was 20 years old, and was at the time playing a cheerleader called Claire on NBC’s Heroes.

“Diana conceptualised Room 23 motivated by the idea to raise awareness for The Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project at UCLA School of Law with beautiful and entertaining photographs of her friends. Jenkins is committed to raising funds to stop war crimes.”

The book led to rumours that Diana once ran a “secret call girl ring,” which she has denied for years. “It was like an offence of my character,” she said in a confessional on the Bravo show. Off-camera, she also sued a blogger who claimed she was a “sex trafficker.”

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