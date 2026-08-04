Stassi Schroeder finally revealed her true thoughts about getting fired from Bravo, six years on

Stassi Schroeder was asked by Variety whether she thinks she deserved to get fired from Vanderpump Rules or if it was too harsh of a punishment. Stassi was fired by Bravo for Vanderpump Rules in June 2020 following racially discriminatory incident from 2018. Now, she has her own show on Hulu, House of Stassi, and she just gave a major update on about being fired back in 2020.

Stassi says that she’s ‘thankful’ she was fired

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“I don’t think it’s up to me to decide what I deserved or not. I don’t have that right.”

She says that she’s “thankful” that she got fired from Vanderpump Rules and Bravo. “But as hard as that was, I’m so thankful that it happened the way that it did because I wouldn’t be here with you right now and I’m better for all of it.”

Stassi says that if she wasn’t pregnant, it wouldn’t have been as transformative as it was.

“Being pregnant helped me through everything. If I wasn’t pregnant, I’d have gotten wasted and taken Xanax. There was something about being pregnant with my daughter where it was, like, ‘This is your moment to be whatever you want to be because right now, you’re nothing.'” So, she took this as a real learning moment to be better for her daughter, Hartford.

“I took that all very seriously, I learned from it in the places I needed to learn, I made peace with the things that I thought were unfair and I moved forward for the sake of my daughter.”

She says that her cancellation “was such a big part of my story and such a big part of who I am right now.” And that “there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about it.”

When asked what steps she took in the wake of the incident to become more “aware,” she said that it was “a lot of shutting up and listening and really just being f***ing awake to things.”

Why was Stassi fired from Bravo in the first place?

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For those who are unaware, Stassi was fired from Bravo and Vanderpump Rules in June 2020 for a Former cast member Faith Stowers revealed that Stassi and fellow cast mate Kristen Doute had reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with.

In 2018, Stassi and Kristen saw a news article about a Black woman suspected of theft and decided the woman “looked like” Faith Stowers. They called the police and said it was Stowers, even though though it wasn’t her.

The incident came to light in 2020 when Faith Stowers went on Instagram live to share the story. Faith also pointed out she’d been the only Black cast member during her time on the show, which made the situation even more disturbing, given the wider Black Lives Matter conversations happening in the US at that exact moment.

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