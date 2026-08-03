Omg, Stassi Schroeder just revealed how much she got paid on Vanderpump Rules

It's so much less than you think

Stassi Schroeder from House of Stassi just revealed how much she got paid during her eight seasons on Vanderpump Rules. She spilled all the details about her salary while on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, so here’s how much Stassi made while on the show.

How much did Stassi get paid on Vanderpump Rules?

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In an interview with Variety, Stassi was asked about her salary on Vanderpump Rules. Stassi used to be one of the OG members of Vanderpump Rules when it first premiered in 2013. The show followed the lives of waitresses and bartenders at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant and Stassi used to be one of the show’s most notorious “mean girls.”

Stassi said that she got paid “nothing” during her time on Vanderpump Rules. “I think the first season was $3,500 and then you got half that because of taxes, so I think I got around $1,000 and that was it. And the second season was just a little jump from that.”

Wow, so even though she was one of the stars on the first few seasons of VPR, Stassi got paid basically nothing. She arguably had most of the focus on her for season one, so it’s super surprising she only made a few thousand dollars. Thankfully she had her full-time job at SUR.

The pay wasn’t always this low, though. “The third season was the first time I got a check that I was proud of and I think it was $23,000 or something like that. It made me feel something. And then it jumped up eventually, but that’s every reality show.”

Stassi was on VPR until June 2020 when she was fired from Bravo following a racially discriminatory incident from 2018.

How much does the cast get paid now?

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The Hollywood Reporter reported in 2020 that the “core cast” of Vanderpump Rules makes around $25,000 an episode after negotiations in 2017 and 2018. However, season 12, which aired in late 2025, featured an entirely new cast. So, its unclear now how much the new cast members are getting paid for each episode.

Unsurprisingly, Lisa Vanderpump makes the most per episode, earning around $50,000.

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