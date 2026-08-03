Let’s meet Katie Maloney’s musician boyfriend, Nick Martin on House of Stassi

Katie Maloney and her boyfriend, Nick Martin, appears on House of Stassi but who actually is he? Let’s find out more about their wholesome relationship and the musician himself.

Katie and Nick first started dating around October 2024, with her boyfriend being in a band called Sleeping with Sirens. Nick grew up in San Diego, telling Emo’s Not Dead in 2023: “Once I got into high school, all I thought about was music and being in a band. I was just ready to get out of school, go home so I could play guitar or I could just go to band practice. That’s all I wanted to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Maloney (@musickillskate)



He shared with Skratch ‘N Sniff that his dad was very influential regarding his love of music, explaining: “One of my most important memories growing up is listening to literally everything. Classical music. Rock music. My dad got me into punk music.

“And then from my mom’s side, she’s Hispanic, so I grew up on Mariachi music and Cumbias and that influenced the hell out of me, too. I figured out early on in my life that I loved all types of music. I was a very eclectic listener and was digesting, but also dissecting songs at a really young age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Martin (@nodirectioncasa)



Katie Maloney and her boyfriend Nick Martin actually met at one his shows prior to House of Stassi, and as it turns out she’d actually gone to the concert to meet someone else.

She revealed on the Humble Brag podcast: “We just became friends, and we went for coffee one day. He had just started going through a divorce, and then started kind of seeing someone else. But we maintained friends through that and really got to know each other.”

The pair had their first kiss before his band left for their 2024 tour, and two weeks later they made their relationship official.

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