They’ve been besties for almost a decade, so who is Taylor Strecker on House of Stassi?

After watching House of Stassi, it’s safe to say that Taylor Strecker and Stassi are thick as thieves, so who actually her best friend of almost a decade? Let’s find out!

Taylor is a longtime radio and podcast host who’s been in the industry for years and shas he’s hosted her own show, Taste of Taylor, with her and Stassi having their own podcast together called Stassi with Tay. Basically, she and Stassi have been in each other’s lives for over a decade, so putting her on the show wasn’t exactly a stretch.

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She and Stassi have been friends for almost a decade after meeting in 2017 through Stassi’s ex boyfriend, Patrick Meagher. Patrick was a host on SiriusXM as was Taylor, with she and Stassi quickly becoming close friends.

And as it turns out Taylor Strecker was actually in talks to join the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, with Stassi encouraging her to join, but if she had she wouldn’t have been able to do House of Stassi. However in the end it all worked out as Bravo apparently ended up “ghosting” her.

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Taylor is married to Taylor Donohue, who goes by Teddy to avoid any understandable name confusion. Teddy is a producer and videographer who runs her own production company out of Jersey City. The couple got together back in 2015, tied the knot in 2021 during a small coastal wedding in Massachusetts, and have been together for over 10 years now.

In late 2025, after going through IVF for three years, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Beau, who arrived right on New Year’s Eve.

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Taylor has been open about her concerns about joining House of Stassi, and the impact the show might have on her relationship with her wife and with Stassi. She told Us Weekly: “I’m obsessed with my wife. She’s my everything. The only thing I love more in this world than being famous is my wife.

“So I was like, ‘If there’s going to be any risk to us, that’s a huge fear.’ I do think that with reality TV, if things are weak, then it shows the weaknesses. We tend to only fixate on the horror stories of reality TV instead of the success stories. So I think I’ve let that fear go of this ruining my relationship with Teddy.”

As for how her friendship with Stassi was impacted by the show, she added: “I do think it made us stronger. It’s like group therapy, so things I might have beforehand just stuffed down, I was forced to address or say in my interviews. So I feel like we grew in our relationship actually through doing the show together.”

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