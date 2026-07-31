Everything The Ultimatum star Ashley’s family has said about Tracy Jo Wilson’s death

Ashley has been grieving the sad death of her mum, Tracy Jo Wilson, who was paid tribute to by The Ultimatum producers. She sadly died before season four came out, and Ashley’s family are now sharing lots of wonderful messages about who Tracy was as a family member.

Ashley called her late mum ‘best friend’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

Ashley has been really open about grieving her mother. She has written several statements on how it feels to be without her mum, and when The Ultimatum came out, she simply wrote, “You should be here,” and, “No words will ever be enough.”

She wrote: “I keep wishing for one more conversation, one more hug, and one more chance to tell her how much she means to me. In many ways, this feels like the first big test without her. If you know me and my mom, you know she wasn’t just my mom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

“She was my best friend in this entire world. My first phone call when something exciting happened and the person I called when I needed advice because she always knew exactly what to say. She was my biggest cheerleader, my momager (before that was even a thing).”

While going through her mum’s things, Ashley wrote, “Seeing her smile, laugh and be with the ones she loved most again fills my heart but tears me apart that she’s not here with us. Was me finding this her trying to fill my spirits going through the hardest year of my life?

“Was this her telling me it’s going to be okay as I’m going through her stuff? I’d be filming TikTok’s right now with her getting ready for the big day tomorrow. She was SO EXCITED for all of this to come out and I just wish she was here with me. We’d be giggling in bed.”

Killian paid his respects to the family

After attempting to remain friendly and go to church together, Killian admitted to Cosmopolitanthey decided to take time apart. In the months after, he said he and Ashley are still on good terms and he “wants be there for her – especially with her mother passing away.”

After Tracy’s death, Killian commented on her daughter-in-law Kelli’s tribute post: “I’m so sorry to everyone who’s ever crossed paths with Tracy. I’m thinking and praying for you all. The hardest loss I’ve had, the sweetest most genuine and caring person. I’m so so sorry.”

He added: “Keep all her traditions alive. I’m so so so sorry 💔 praying for you all.” Ashley has since told Swooon how they “got to talk a little bit before the reunion” and how he’d “acted like he was supportive,” telling her, “If you need me, I’ll take you and walk you out.”

Tracy’s daughter-in-law paid tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keili Wilson (@keiliwilson_)

Tracy’s daughter-in-law, who is married to her son Bryan, wrote: “Yesterday May 26th, Heaven gained the most amazing, loving, kind hearted, overall beautiful angel inside and out.🪽💗🤍 Our lives will never be the same without you here. We love you so much.

“Miss you so much already. You were so loved. Everyone that ever had the blessing of meeting you, knew you had the kindest loving soul. 💗Tracy was the most amazing Grammy to our babies. Please keep our whole family in your prayers.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.