The Ultimatum’s Ashley reveals what her natural hair looks like, and everyone is so shocked

Ashley has revealed what her natural hair looks like after The Ultimatum, and it’s shocked everyone. She usually wears heavy blonde extensions, and is open about getting Botox and surgery, but now she’s shared photos and videos of her natural hair without them.

She gave her hair a huge chop in June, and she done it with kitchen scissors. Ashley wanted a long bob, and when she turned around, you could see she was wearing extensions to thicken out her hair: something she refers to when she talks about maintenance appointments.

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As a big-time content creator, Ashley rarely goes to a hair appointment without sharing a video on it, and a big part of her needing to wear extensions is because she was a Cheetah cheerleader who regularly had to keep her hair up in high ponytails for competitions.

She calls her thick hair the “Dallas effect,” having moved there in January, but the long bob chop only lasted so long. Since The Ultimatum came out, Ashley has been debuting her long blonde extensions again. Because let’s be honest, she’s a glamorous girlie.

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She recently shared a video of her dad, Wayne, giving her Botox in her forehead, which happens quite regularly. She told him, “Thanks for giving me a forehead like you.” Ashley has been on an insane glow-up transformation since 2024, and is always working out.

Ashley has also had her lip filler dissolved and tattoos removed, but had her hair lighter and brighter at the start of the year. She said, “I was also in need of a major refresh on my hair extensions. I guess this is what Dallas does to me after being here for a week.”

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