Wait, why is everyone trying to cancel Bryce after Love Island USA?!

You knew it was only going to a certain amount of time before people really started clutching at straws to try and find something they could use to try and cancel Bryce with after he won Love Island USA.

And after finding out that his estranged dad is a Trump supporter, a lot of X has now descended upon Bryce and claimed that now of course means he’s not actually as liberal as he claims. Because as we all know it’s literally impossible for you to have differing political opinions from your family, especially those who didn’t even raise you…

so can anyone explain to us why your “woke” tumblr king’s father follows the whole trump family including “blackvoicesfortrump”… pic.twitter.com/4F5l6nsJEJ — SzixiiqwL (@SzixiiqwL) July 27, 2026



X user @SzixiiqwL, shared screenshots of who his dad follows on Instagram, which includes Donald Trump Jr, Lara Trump, Eric Trump, President Donald J Trump, Team Trump, Black Voices for Trump, and Melania Trump. They wrote: “So can anyone explain to us why your ‘woke’ tumblr king’s father follows the whole trump family including ‘blackvoicesfortrump…’

Someone responded underneath, commenting: “He mentioned a million times on the show that he was raised by his mom and grandma, he never mentioned his dad, clearly they are not close.” The original poster then replied by posting a birthday post that Bryce’s dad made for him dating back to 2018, under which Bryce commented. Wow, a an eight year old birthday post clearly proves that Bryce must secretly be insanely close with his dad still and all his views are actually lies!! Let’s be so real right now.

Whilst Bryce was in the villa people found his Instagram highlights from six years ago which highlighted how transgender health should be a human right, as well as frequent anti-Trump posts. Bryce no longer follows his father, and it’s very clear that his own political beliefs couldn’t be more different. So let’s please stop trying to cancel unproblematic people for five seconds.

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