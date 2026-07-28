Harrowing details and pics of what happened minutes before Victoria Zardoya’s death

*** Warning: This article may contain images and details of a distressing nature ***

Victoria Zardoya has tragically died after an accident, and is being remembered by her loved ones, including Teresa Giudice, her ex-husband Joe, and their four daughters, including best friend Milania Giudice. A friend has now shared her account of what happened.

Her friend, Victoria Silberbusch, wrote: “The news of the terrible & tragic accident that happened on Egmont Key, Friday July 24, 2026, is now circulating, and with that comes countless conversations, assumptions, and emotions. I’m not writing this to speculate.”

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“I’m sharing what I personally experienced that day because, truthfully, I’m still trying to process it myself and because I genuinely I don’t know how or what to feel yet… but there are questions, understandably, and I hope to offer some reprieve to anyone who knew her.

“To anyone who loved the beautiful young woman who lost her life from what happened that day, Victoria Zardoya fought hard. Everyone there acted immediately, jumping into action without hesitation. I’ve been replaying the whole day over and over.”

Victoria recounted how they all thought Victoria had fallen down one level, after they’d all started getting ready to move to another spot. She had been in Florida visiting friends at Fort Dade at Egmont Key, and sustained fatal injuries following a devastating fall.

“We ran to the edge, calling out to her, but quickly realised she had fallen much farther than we first believed. We immediately began climbing down to reach her while others called 911. Friends back at the boats called flares to help first responders locate her.

“No one hesitated. Every single one of us jumped into action. Her injuries from the fall were brutal. We stayed with Victoria and held her, trying to make her as comfortable as possible while we waited for first responders to arrive.” Victoria sadly passed away two days later.

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