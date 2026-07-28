Dancing with the Stars star Gleb allegedly hasn’t paid his child support according to his ex

Dancing with the Stars Gleb Savchenko’s ex Elena Samodanova is claiming that he didn’t pay child support for 10 months. Here’s everything we know about the extremely messy situation between the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial)

The former couple, who split in 2020 after 14 years of marriage, are in an international custody battle over their two daughters, Olivia and Zlata.

According to court documents obtained by People, Elena relocated to Hong Kong following the divorce under a 2023 post-judgment agreement that Gleb says was meant to be temporary. He says the children were supposed to return to the United States by mid-2024. When that didn’t happen, he filed for an emergency custody order, seeking temporary sole custody of Olivia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ElenaSamodanova (@elenasamodanova)

Elena claims that they never mutually agreed to the move. She also claims that Gleb hasn’t paid child support for 10 months. She sought “assistance through the appropriate child support enforcement authorities before payments resumed.”

According to the filing, Gleb and Elena have been ordered to attend a custody mediation on Wednesday, August 5. Also in the filing, Gleb claims that Olivia, who is currently with him, doesn’t want to live in Hong Kong anymore.

“Olivia does not want to be in the position of having to confront her mother considering Elena’s recent abusive comments to our daughter, including that she is a ‘disgrace’ to the family and other disparaging comments,” he alleged. “Olivia has expressed unequivocally, that she does not want to return to Hong Kong nor has any desire to live with her mother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vladislav Kvartin (@vladkvartin)

In text messages obtained by TMZ, Elena tells Gleb’s attorney that she’s “does not consent to a modification of current orders, a change of custody, or the enrolment of our daughter Olivia in a California school.”

Yikes. So, this situation is super messy and it seems the DWTS clearly has his hands full with this. Gleb also won’t be returning for season 25 of Dancing with the Stars. His final season was season 34 and he was partnered with Hilaria Baldwin.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Gleb Savchenko for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.