This Love Island USA star just revealed he had a steamy kiss with Trinity that was never shown

Dylan from Love Island USA was a guest on the podcast Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey and he revealed that he had a secret makeout with Trinity. Here’s everything he shared about the kiss and what went on in the villa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Wrona (@dylan_wrona)

Dylan revealed that he pulled Trinity for a kiss during the first challenge in Casa Amor: “In the very first challenge where all 12 guys were lined up and then we would choose girls to make out with. I think they only showed me making out with Kenzie. But I also pulled Trinity first too because I was also interested in Trinity.”

“We made out on the ground and I said something about like ‘she likes it hard’ or something, so I didn’t put any pillows under her,” Dylan shared.

He also thought about going for Kayda too. But ultimately, he was always focused on Kenzie.

Wow. So there was an entire steamy makeout between Dylan and Trinity that never made it in the show.

Dylan reveals he was also interested in Kayda and Trinity during Casa Amor, saying he even made out with Trinity, but claims it was never shown on TV. 😳 He added that he had to lower Trinity to the ground without pillows during the makeout because she told him she liked it… pic.twitter.com/8vE6KksEAe — NYX. ✯ (@nyxclipping) July 28, 2026

That’s not the only piece of juicy gossip he dropped while chatting to Harry. He revealed that his favourite couple from the villa is Zach and Kayda. Dylan also added that he’s “a big fan” of Carl and Aniya. Same Dylan, same.

When it comes to what’s happening with Dylan and Kenzie now, he revealed that he asked Kenzie to be his girlfriend two days before the interview. And he did it in the most romantic was possible. Dylan took her on a shopping spree in NYC and then popped the question at the top of the Empire State Building. So iconic.

Harry also probed into whether or not he had any information on Melanie and Sincere’s relationship. Unfortunately for fans, he isn’t “too well informed on what’s going on with them.” He shared that he really likes Sincere and respects how strong he’s been in the face of public criticism and backlash. “I don’t think I’d be able to be in the public eye after that,” Dylan noted.

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