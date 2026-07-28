MAFS USA’s Shawn caught out in lie as first Black Miss Massachusetts denies dating him

Right, so on the new season of MAFS USA Shawn claims that he previously dated the first ever “Black Miss Massachusetts” whilst on the couch talking to Paul. Bit of a random flex but sure. But as it turns out he actually made the whole thing up, and the actual Miss Massachusetts has personally called him out.

The first Black woman to win Miss Massachusetts was Gabriela Taveras, who won the competition in 2018. Underneath one of her posts someone asked whether it’s true that she dated the man from Married at First Sight. She responded that she “highly doubts it” but was “intrigued” about who they were talking about. They then clarified that it was Shawn who had made the claim, which she swiftly shut down, responding: “neeeeeeee-gative.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entreprenuer | Host | Coach (@gabbytaveras)



I truly think the MAFS USA producers have outdone themselves with finding Shawn, because why he is genuinely one of the worst men we’ve had on the show, and that’s really saying something. And if you wondering whether Nikki and Shawn stay together, according to the @mafsfan Instagram account they only last “a few episodes” before calling it quits. This isn’t verified so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Oh, and if for some strange reason you want a personalised video from Shawn, then worry not as he’s currently offering personalised videos on Cameo for $40 a pop. It appears from the lack of stars or reviews that he hasn’t had a request for one yet…

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