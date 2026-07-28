Omg, Bryce and Trinity just revealed how they’re going to spend their Love Island USA prize money

Bryce and Trinity just answered the question that everyone’s dying to know since taking home the $100,000 prize from Love Island USA. What are they actually going to do with the money? Here’s everything they’ve said so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity Tatum (@soootrini)

Turns out, Trinity’s plan is refreshingly grounded. The 21 year old revealed in an interview with People that her money is going straight to paying off her student loans. If there’s anything left over, then she’ll consider treating herself to a shopping spree. Instead of the usual flashy answers, Trinity really is just like us.

Bryce, on the other hand, is echoing Trinity’s decision and is going to use the money to pay off some bills. Very adult of him. He also made it clear that he “definitely wants to get Trinity some special things. I want to treat my lady.” How sweet. And so predictable for a guy this obsessed with his girlfriend all season.

They’re honestly the most deserving winners we’ve ever had on Love Island USA, so these answers don’t surprise us. They’re incredibly humble and really just care about being with one another.

@itsmisstatum This was lowkey a failure 😂😂 (took him to try his first seafood boil aka my fav spot in 757 iykyk lol) ♬ original sound – T.M

Since leaving the villa, they’ve been spotted out and about around LA and other parts of the U.S. One of the first orders of business was Bryce taking Trinity out for a matcha, whilst she took him out for his first seafood boil with some of her friends.

They’ve also been spotted at Norfolk International Airport, reportedly visiting Trinity’s family. While the other Love Island USA couples have spent some time apart since leaving the villa, Bryce and Trinity have seemingly spent every moment together so far.

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