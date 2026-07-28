Here’s where Rome and Lyric and stand after he was kicked out of the Big Brother house

Rome Seymour was evicted on July 23 from Big Brother season 28 and left behind a showmance with Lyric Medeiros. So, where do they stand now and what has he said about their relationship since leaving the BB house?

Lyric is telling kamu and Mallory that she didn’t tell Rome she loves him bc “it was only two weeks” and “I have to see him around my family”

Lyme for two wks: #BB28 pic.twitter.com/qxSNIPo8bd — Rayroll🧶💗 (@rachel_demarco) July 27, 2026

Rome and Lyric started their showmance just days after entering the BB house. They kissed on day two and said “I love you’s” on day 10. So they moved extremely fast while in the house.

Unfortunately, Rome was evicted during week two of Big brother season 28 but that hasn’t completely ended their connection. Rome revealed that he FaceTimed with Lyric’s parents just two days after his elimination, according to NJ.com.

“[Lyric’s] friend reached out to me, and was like, ‘Hey, her mom would really like to talk to you just to see how she’s doing,’” he said. “Her family and myself had an hour and a half long conversation, just talking about her and talking about how I’m sorry for what you had to watch.” Rome also called Lyric’s parents “incredibly great people.”

Despite their connection, Lyric voted to evict Rome in the 12-1 vote. Since he’s left the villa, fans have been talking online about her flirting with fellow houseguest Kamu Kirk. Rome seems to be unbothered by her behaviour though and thinks it’s all just gameplay.

Rome about Lyric flirting with other guys “Do I like it? Obviously not… in comes Kamu.” Lyric: that was crazy he fking touched my hair #bb28 pic.twitter.com/cIDMbzj9iv — Big Brother Updates (@BBUpdatesLive) July 19, 2026

“And of course now it’s like, ‘Oh, Rome’s gone. She needs this helping hand to get her through all this,’ and she’s playing it perfectly,” Rome explained. “I think she’s doing an awesome job. I’m rooting for her 150 percent of the way. She can fake flirt and whatever, just because I know our connection was so strong while we were there.”

Despite her flirting, Rome believes in a future with Lyric outside of the BB house he told Swooon. “She’s the perfect person in my eyes, and she’s someone you don’t just give up on because she’s somewhere, and I’m outside the house. I’m willing to wait to be back with her,” he gushed.

They were only in the house together for two weeks, but Rome’s feelings for her are “extremely real,” he told Us Weekly. And he’s hopeful that despite the long distance between them (he’s in Florida and she’s in Hawaii), that they’ll make it work.

“I’ll tell you what: No matter what happens, I’m willing to make something work with her,” he said.

So, Lyric’s flirting in the house doesn’t bother Rome at all. And him FaceTiming her parents shows that he’s serious about her and he’s open to a relationship outside of the house. Only time will tell whether or not their two-week long connection inside the BB house will last.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.