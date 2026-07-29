They’re awful together, so are Josh and Catie from 90 Day Fiancé still together?

Josh and Catie from 90 Day Fiancé have been one of the most talked about couples from season 12 and there are signs that they’re not together anymore. They’re extremely messy, so here are all the signs that Josh and Catie from 90 Day Fiancé have split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catie Norboe (@catienorboe)

Josh and Catie appear to have split based off some major signs we’ve spotted following the season 12 Tell All. Looking at their social media, they never post together anymore which is super odd. Their backgrounds also appear to show completely different apartments. Josh keeps recycling old footage from their Europe days and Catie is having a full solo moment on her Instagram.

They also haven’t been spotted together in public either. Fans have caught Josh walking around by himself in Portland carrying a massive backpack. Catie also just announced she’s going on a girls’ cruise which sent fans into a frenzy.

She’s received some backlash recently about her OCD and using her diagnosis as an excuse to make-out with other people while dating Josh. Yikes. However, Josh isn’t on the internet’s side and has been publicly defending Catie online. In a video he posted on Instagram, he was responding to a video that the OCD Institute of Texas made analysing her behaviour and making judgements about her diagnosis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Atkins (@joshatkins_uk)

He captioned the video: “Afraid I couldn’t let this BS slide, it’s utterly lacking any decent ethical standard in my opinion.” He basically just says that you can’t make judgements on someone’s mental health based off of short TV clips, and honestly, he has a point.

Josh dropped this in the comments as well, clearly supporting Catie despite not being together: “For clarity, after making this video I learned there’s a second video that was going around from a different org NOCD. I saw Catie actually made a video about that and talking more about her OCD and representation on the show which I recommend watching on her profile.”

However, if they did split, it was probably after getting married because Josh is still in the United States. While Catie is originally from Portland, Oregon, Josh is from Cambridge, England. He’s a web developer and photographer and they most likely ended up getting married because that’s the only way he’d be allowed to be in the country right now, visa-wise.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.