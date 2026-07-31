Here’s every controversial thing Kamu from Big Brother season 28 has said and done

Viewers are calling for his removal from the show

Big Brother season 28 contestant Kamu Kirk’s controversial and shocking past has been circulating around social media recently. After his racist post mocking George Floyd’s death has resurfaced, his past behaviours have been heavily scrutinised. So, we’ve rounded up every controversial thing that Kamu has said, liked on social media, or done.

He made a racist post mocking George Floyd’s death

This is Kamu btw pic.twitter.com/73sv9iO2sz — Jay (@Jayy_Hardyy252) July 30, 2026

Kamu posted the video to his Instagram story on December 12, 2025. In it, he’s filming an altercation that is happening in the street as he’s walking by. In the video you can hear someone yell “I can’t breathe” multiple times. The person can be heard yelling throughout the video as they are being arrested and put into a police car.

Kamu then mocks the person by saying, “people are cheering,” and laughs. “‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ bro thinks he’s George Floyd,” Kamu says. Now, he’s being heavily criticised and people are wanting him removed from the BB house for joking about George Floyd’s death.

George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May 2020. He was a Black man whose videotaped death under the knee of a white police officer sparked protests against police brutality and systemic racism. In the video, he stated more than 20 times that he could not breathe before tragically passing away.

Kamu posted the video to his Instagram story on December 12, 2025. The story is now saved on his highlights, so fans are still able to watch the video. The story is saved under his oldest Instagram highlight with 💬 as the cover picture and name.

Kamu has liked Islamophobic, anti-LGBTQ, anti-feminism, and anti-immigrant posts

Just did a deep dive on Kamu’s IG likes and y’all….it’s worse than we thought…these were all likes from within the past year or so…i swear I only scrolled for like 20 minutes this isnt even scratching the surface 🥴 (I can only post 4 at a time so thread) #BB28 pic.twitter.com/jBMSOzUgTE — liv | 🇵🇸 (@oliviaoney) July 30, 2026

Viewers have pulled out the receipts and have dug through Kamu’s old Instagram likes. They’ve discovered that Kamu has liked some seriously controversial posts. Most of the posts seem to be rooted in his right-wing and Christian beliefs and are Islamophobic, anti-LGBTQ, anti-feminism, anti-immigration, and

He liked one Islamophobic post from @realbenmichael with the caption: “Islam is a cancer, and as Christians we must be prepared to defend our faith against it.”

Another post that Kamu liked from @forthegospelmin said that “feminism is a cancer.”

Going through his Instagram likes, he’s a big fan of Allie B Stuckley. She’s a Christian conservative commentator and host of the podcast Relatable. She faith-based cultural commentator and speaks about pro-life, anti-immigration, “Biblical womanhood,” and conservative political content.

He’s said the R slur on a social media post

#REMOVEKAMU this is disgusting. why are you allowing a houseguest to say the r slur??? #BB28 pic.twitter.com/V3ovq2KUhe — dani (@dani57729487) July 30, 2026

In an Instagram story he posted on April 17, 2025 that he’s now saved on his highlights, he wrote: “Me at lunch with my beautiful ma listening to her justify why I’m r*****ed.”

He’s crossed out words to spell the word “r**ist”

He posted an Instagram story under the highlight “Life” back in 2019 congratulating someone on their new salon. In the picture, there’s a sign hanging on the wall that reads: “The hairapist is in.” A play on words of the saying “the therapist is in.”

Kamu edited the photo to cross out the word “hairapist” so it reads “r**ist” instead. He captioned it: Congrats @noelanisalon on your new salon! But that sign is a little sus…”

Some think he has a Nazi dogwhistle tattoo

Viewers online have pointed out that Kamu’s tattoo on his right chest appears to look like a Nazi dogwhistle tattoo.

However, others have noted that it could be a Chi Rho symbol which is an ancient Christian monogram.

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