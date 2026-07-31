Love Is Blind’s Zach and Bliss’ baby has a ‘three dimensional name’, so what does that mean?!

Right, Zach and Bliss have a bit of a track record of being one of the more unique couples to come out of Love Is Blind, but I think the name for their new baby really takes the biscuit.

They welcomed their second child and first son recently, announcing the name to People as “Polaris J ³ ohn Pax Goytowski.” Yep, the mathematical three power in his name is a real thing.

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And if you’re wondering what on earth is happening right now, same, but they did explain the reasoning behind the name, sharing: “His middle name is a three-dimensional name represented in two-dimensional space”, explaining that his name is “in honour of Zack’s Grandpa John, Bliss’s twin brother and Zack’s Grandma Jean.”

Polaris’ sister, Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski was also named for a very specific reason, with Bliss sharing at the time: “A powerful name for a powerful little lady. Galileo was not only one of the great brilliant minds of time but the name also represents the area where Jesus performed his miracles.

“Terri is after @zackgoytowski’s beautiful angel mama who l know will always watch over our baby girl. Rayne means blessings and Queen. We call her Leo (Lay-o) for short.”

Zach and Bliss got some backlash earlier this year after Zach made a post to celebrate the fact he’d been with Bliss “longer than anyone else” and had “officially crossed a line no one else ever reached.”

He wrote in his post: “Three and a half years together. I have officially crossed a line no one else ever reached. You have chosen to stay with me longer than anyone else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski (@blisspoureetezadi)



He then talked about the first time they met and welcoming their daughter Galileo into the world, before once again going back to the fact this isn’t an anniversary post for their actual anniversary, but purely one for the fact he’d now been with her the longest.

He continued: “Three and a half years. I am the one you chose to be with forever. The one who will keep waking up beside you as our hair grays and our daughter grows. I love you forever.” Yikes.

Well, I’m sure that their son Polaris having a literal mathematical power won’t be an issue at all on his passport or anything like that…

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