Where all The Ultimatum cast stand two weeks on, because there’s been major drama

The Ultimatum season four cast have been going at it ever since the show wrapped. There’s been major drama, so I need to know where they all stand with each other, from Blake and Hayley‘s savage argument post-split, to Ashley and Killian breaking up.

Hayley and Blake are still arguing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Robertson (@theblakerobertson)

There’s been so much drama between Hayley and Blake, with him sharing alleged texts she sent after he was arrested. He warned to be “careful who you fall in love with” while a video of one of the times she was allegedly assaulted was played. But she didn’t push charges.

Ashley and Killian continue to feud

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

Killian made claims that he was “manipulated” by Ashley, alleging she secretly hooked up with Blake. They stayed together for eight months after the show, in which she helped look after him after he broke his legs, but later said it was the “best decision” to call it quits.

Hayley and Ashley are now best friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

Despite all the drama involving both of them, Hayley and Ashley ended up becoming BFFs. They both supported each other by going on the same What’s The Reality? podcast episode, and received even more support from their co-star Alex, who was with Jebin.

David and Casey are friends with one girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by c a s e y d o u g l a s s (@caseycdouglass)

David and Casey shared how nobody knew they’d even get legally married at the reunion, with Casey saying that even her close friend Hayley was unaware. Casey also confirmed that only one of their cast mates will be invited, and that is Hayley. To be a fly on the wall!

Jebin and Alex are no longer together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jebin John (@jebinjohn)

Jebin and Alex are not together, with rumours he’s in an arranged marriage to someone else. He’s been calling out his co-stars Ashley and Blake for allegedly hooking up secretly, as well as Hayley, who seemingly admitted to slapping Blake during a phone call to Jebin.

Luke and Monica are happily engaged

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Payne (@monicapaynee)

Luke and Monica got engaged by the end of The Ultimatum season four. Monica is close friends with Ashley and Alex, who she’s been making videos with and communicating with online, but mostly, she’s spending time on holidays with her fiancé Luke.

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