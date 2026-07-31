Aniya and Carl have finally revealed whether they’re actually together after Love Island USA

We’ve got another relationship update, as Carl and Aniya appeared on Watch What Happens Live to discuss where things stand between them after leaving the Love Island USA villa.

Andy Cohen asked whether the pair are official yet, with Carl responding: “No, so we are not officially boyfriend-girlfriend yet. You know, I came in late, right?

“I came in Casa Amor, so [we] had a couple weeks to get to know each other,” Carl continued. “And I honestly feel after two weeks the connection is really strong and we just feel really, really happy.” He added: “We just kinda want to keep rolling that as long as we can.”

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We now know the official status of three of the Love Island USA couples, with Bryce and Trinity having gone official whilst they were still in the villa, whilst Kenzie and Dylan became official last week.

Dylan also gushed about Kenzie during an interview with Swooon, saying: “I think it goes without saying at this point, but like Kenzie and I really, really — well, I almost said a different word.

“We really, really like each other a lot, and we’re moving in that direction of really falling for each other, and every single night, we just talk about how we feel closer, and we just are moving in an amazing direction. And you know, I’m already there. She says she’s obsessed with me, so it’s just a great feeling, and I’m just excited to see what’s in store for us.”

Given that the Love Island USA reunion is releasing at the end of August, it looks like we could find out that Carl and Aniya are official then, as well as finding out where Kayda and Zach as well as Melanie and Sincere stand.

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