The drama continues, as The Ultimatum’s Blake shares alleged texts Hayley sent him after his arrest

The Ultimatum’s Blake has shared alleged texts from his now-ex-fiance Hayley that he received after his arrest. Following an argument, Blake was arrested for assault, but Hayley never pressed charges, and now we’ve seemingly got evidence about why she held back.

Blake shared how he’s “tired of this” feud he’s got with Hayley, in which he’s written: “The victim card is getting old. Will she take accountability? I will be responding to everything.” It comes as it’s revealed Hayley is sharing her side of the story on The Viall Files.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Robertson (@theblakerobertson)

The texts appear to show Hayley apologising to him on the night of his arrest and allegedly saying, “I didn’t do this to you. I’m trying to do everything I can. I’m so sorry. You don’t deserve this. I didn’t want this to happen. Your Dad called the cops.”

“I was trying to prove to the cops that I didn’t do anything because of what I was getting accused of. I told them I didn’t want you to go to jail. And I even said if I pushed him when he grabbed my sweatshirt, do I not go to jail? They said no. This wasn’t me,” the texts added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Dinaé (@hayleydinae)

Hayley admitted in a video: “I’m not perfect, I’ve made mistakes and I’ve had reactions I’m not proud of. I’ve had moments where I absolutely could have handled things differently and I take full accountability for that. I believe we’re allowed to learn and change.”

In the last week, Hayley also shared screenshots of alleged texts with Blake, in which it appears he was telling her he loves her on the same night he shared a kiss with Ashley in an Uber. As for the new Viall Files trailer, Blake responded, “Be careful who you fall in love with.”

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