All the Love Island USA cast members who came out as LGBTQ+ after leaving the villa

There's more than you might think

There have been a number of Love Island USA cast members who have either come as as LGBTQ+ whilst on the show or after they’ve left the villa over the seasons. So, let’s have a look at who they all are.

Amora Robinson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amora Cacheé💕 (@amoracachee)



Amora who was part of the newest Love Island USA cast came out as LGBTQ+ after the show, clarifying that she identifies as bisexual and not lesbian as some rumours had claimed.

She explained that she “did not infiltrate the Villa as a lesbian, I’m bi, y’all, and I actually said it multiple times on the show, like, it was just never aired.” She reportedly first mentioned it in a conversation with fellow islander Zach Georgio, but it never made the final edit.

Johnnie Garcia

During Love Island USA season five, Johnnie Garcia came out as bisexual.

Leslie Golden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Golden (@lesliehannahbelle)



Leslie Golden had a brief spell of fame on Love Island USA season three. She said that she left the show for “personal reasons” via Instagram.

Although Leslie wasn’t a long-standing cast member, she had something to say about the show in a different IG post. She “threw shade” at a Love Island producer’s comment about casting LGBTQIA+ islanders back in 2021, according Screen Rant.

In the story, ITV’s commissioner Amanda Stavri claimed that LGBTQ+ contestants would present a “sort of logistical difficulty” if they were to be cast in the series. Leslie wrote on her socials that she was “logically difficult and proud.”

Kyra Green

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyra Green (@kyra212green)



Love Island USA season one dropped in 2016 and Kyra Green was not only the show’s first bombshell, but the show’s first LGBTQ+ cast member, too.

Speaking in a TikTok video, Kyra said: “Before going on the show, I knew I had to be honest with producers and I’d mostly just been with women, I’d never had a boyfriend… but I liked women and men.

“I wanted to be able to be my true self and choose whoever I wanted. I told the producers this, and they were like, ‘Yes, you are open to choosing whoever you want’. I had the fattest crush on a girl named Emily from my season,” she continued.

Kyra later appeared on Love Island Games, where she said she found connections with co-stars Megan and Cely. She’s been dating her girlfriend Tal for over a year.

Courtney Stark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Lynn Stark (@courtnneylynn)



Courtney was a Love Island USA season four star, and was coupled up with Andy, Felipe, and Chad during the season.

Courtney went into the show as an OG islander on Love Island USA who was open to dating both men and women, according to Pride. The outlet wrote: “Courtney does identify as bisexual and is very comfortable with the label.”

She said: “My relationships with my ex-girlfriends were actually some of the deepest and most amazing connections I’ve ever had in my life.”

Nicholas Birchall

Love Island USA season four saw the arrival of Nicholas, however, it turned out it wasn’t for him, and he volunteered to leave the show.

He shared after he left that he was bisexual, writing: “Even though the villa didn’t ultimately end up feeling like the right place to say my truth, I still wanted to share it with y’all and take this weight off my shoulders. Bisexual men don’t have very much representation on TV and after being home with my family, I realized I still want to be that role model and use my given platform to encourage inclusivity in media. I’m excited to be that guy for every person who has ever felt uncomfortable/unhappy with who they are.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.