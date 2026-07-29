Singer breaks down mid-performance as she devotes her song to late niece Victoria Zardoya

The Marias lead singer, Maria Zardoya, just broke down on stage following the death of her niece, Victoria Zardoya. The news of 20-year-old Victoria’s tragic death hit headlines after Joe Giudice paid tribute to her, and it’s massively impacting her tight-knit family.

During a Not For Radio performance given by The Marias, Maria had to stop singing her song Living Room, after asking the audience to keep Victoria in their prayers. She continued to perform throughout the show, but it was heartbreaking when she broke down.

Maria dedicated the entire show to her niece, who died following a tragic fall at Egmont Key. During one song, Maria sang most of the track with her eyes closed, and ended up in tears, having to pause singing for a moment, before continuing on with the show.

One person wrote: “Tbh I would not be surprised if she doesn’t sing living room live anymore. After hearing that she dedicated this song for her niece, yeah…I don’t think she will sing this live anymore.” Another concert-goer said: “It broke me watching her break on stage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria (@_victoriazardoya)

On July 24th, Victoria travelled to Florida with friends, and reportedly fell, sustaining fatal injuries while exploring the ruins of an old Fort on Egmont Key which is at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Her friend, Ross Umentum, who was there, wrote: “She was incredibly loved.”

She died in hospital two days later. Her friend, Victoria, said: “To anyone who loved the beautiful young woman who lost her life from what happened that day, Victoria Zardoya fought hard. Everyone there acted immediately, jumping into action without hesitation.”

“We ran to the edge, calling out to her, but quickly realised she had fallen much farther than we first believed. We immediately began climbing down to reach her while others called 911. Friends back at the boats called flares to help first responders locate her.”

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