Everything we know about Victoria Zardoya’s death, from what happened before, to tributes

Victoria Zardoya’s death has shocked everyone, and now witnesses are sharing what happened moments before she tragically fell, while loved ones are sharing tributes to the 20-year-old from New Jersey. She’s Milania Giudice‘s best friend, so here’s everything we know.

Victoria Zardoya’s death confirmed by Joe Giudice

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Joe Giudice shared how Victoria was “like a daughter to him,” adding how “a simple fall while having fun could take a beautiful life is heartbreaking.” Victoria was Milania Giudice‘s best friend and was close to the Giudice family as a whole. They often went to festivals.

She often hung out with the family, and was a student at the University of Tampa. Teresa Giudice shared how the family “loves Victoria” at her funeral. Victoria was a finance student who was due to graduate in 2028. She worked as a nanny in New Jersey for two years.

Victoria received her high school diploma from Morristown Beard School in 2024. Victoria’s death happened during a boating accident, reports claim. Audriana, one of Teresa’s four daughters, claimed their friend’s death “doesn’t feel real & doesn’t think it ever will.”

Victoria was just 20 years old and Joe wrote: “There are no words for this kind of pain. I watched you grow up with my daughter Milania. We were neighbours for years, and you became part of our family. I can’t believe you’re gone. Life is so fragile.”

What happened to Victoria at Egmont Key?

As revealed by one of her friends, Victoria Silberbusch, Victoria sadly died after falling whilst exploring the ruins on Egmont Key. She claimed: “On July 24, 2026, what began as a fun, innocent day on the water with both old and new friends ended in a tragedy.”

“A beautiful 20-year-old woman named Victoria Zardoya, who had flown to Florida for the weekend to visit friends, sustained fatal injuries due to a devastating fall while we were all exploring the historic ruins at Fort Dade on Egmont Key,” she revealed.

Her friend added: “We had actually been getting ready to leave and head to another spot when it all happened… Everything changed in a matter of seconds.” It appears that she was airlifted after her fall to hospital where she appears to have sadly passed away.

Victoria’s friend reveals what happened before fall

Her friend, Victoria Silberbusch, wrote: “The news of the terrible & tragic accident that happened on Egmont Key, Friday July 24, 2026, is now circulating, and with that comes countless conversations, assumptions, and emotions. I’m not writing this to speculate.”

“To anyone who loved the beautiful young woman who lost her life from what happened that day, Victoria Zardoya fought hard. Everyone there acted immediately, jumping into action without hesitation. I’ve been replaying the whole day over and over.”

Victoria recounted how they all thought Victoria had fallen down one level, after they’d all started getting ready to move to another spot. She had been in Florida visiting friends at Fort Dade at Egmont Key, and sustained fatal injuries following a devastating fall.

“We ran to the edge, calling out to her, but quickly realised she had fallen much farther than we first believed. We immediately began climbing down to reach her while others called 911. Friends back at the boats called flares to help first responders locate her.

“No one hesitated. Every single one of us jumped into action. Her injuries from the fall were brutal. We stayed with Victoria and held her, trying to make her as comfortable as possible while we waited for first responders to arrive.” Victoria sadly passed away two days later.

Loved ones are paying tribute to Victoria

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One of her closest friends, Molly Pagem, wrote: “it’s impossible to wrap my head around this. there are no words to describe the permanent hole that is now in my heart. with that being said, i can’t help but to feel beyond blessed to call you one of my best friends.”

Another friend, Ross, who was on the trip where she fatally died, wrote: “The worst day of my life followed by the next worst day of my life. A beautiful soul and the most amazing person taken from us all far, far too soon. She had a lifelong of dreams and adventures.”

Alban Salioski, a loved one, said in a tribute: “My world will never be the same without you, but I’m so grateful I got to love you. Thank you for being my best friend. I will cherish every memory we made together until I get to hug you again.”

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