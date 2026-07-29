Erm, apparently Love Island USA’s Taylor and Clarke have split up after one year together

Right, so tell me why season seven of Love Island USA is genuinely cursed because apparently just the weeks after Nic and Olandria split, Clarke and Taylor have now ended things too.

Gossip account, @toohottea2 claimed: “Love Island USA couple Clarke and Taylor have officially split. According to our close source, the couple ended things due to long distance and their differences. We’re told they’re still on good terms, remain close friends, and have a lot of love for each other.”



A quick peek on their Instagram pages shows that both of them have the same last picture together, with Clarke posting it on June 4th, and Taylor on the 9th, meaning they haven’t posted a picture of each other in over seven weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarke Carraway (@clarke.y)



There have also been videos of Taylor allegedly talking with other girls, which some people think could have caused them to split up. Taylor also recently shadingly reacted to Nic and Olandria’s split by posting a picture of Ace smirking to his story.

Neither Taylor or Clarke have confirmed or denied that they’ve split up after Love Island USA, however someone on X pointed out that that Clarke was doing a Live this morning and pinned her own comment saying that anyone who asked about Taylor would be muted.

However, it appears that the post on @toohottotea2 has now been deleted, however as the account is private we are currently unable to verify this. At the moment we can assume it’s rumours until Clarke or Taylor confirm the split themselves, but either way I really do think the season seven cast is cursed.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Taylor and Clarke for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.