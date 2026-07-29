‘It crossed a line’: Nathan Gallagher breaks silence on Luke Brumer’s exit from Below Deck Med

Nathan Gallagher has broken his silence after Luke Brumer decided to quit Below Deck Mediterranean after it was discovered that hooked up with Gen in Nathan’s bed and didn’t wash the sheets. As a result, Nathan unknowingly slept in *fluids* for days before he was eventually told.

Gen has spoken out about the Below Deck Mediterranean situation already, defending herself for not washing the sheets herself, and now Nathan Gallagher has also spoken up., saying Luke Brumer “crossed a line.”

In a statement posted to Instagram, Nathan shared: “I’ve stayed quiet because I wanted to think before speaking. Luke made a mistake. What happened in our cabin, in our space, wasn’t okay. It crossed a line, and there were consequences. He decided the best thing was to leave the boat because of it.

“But I also got to know Luke as a deckhand. I respected his work ethic, the respect he showed me, and his willingness to learn every single day. I trusted him on deck, and that doesn’t disappear because of one bad decision. one of the things I looked forward to this season, was going through the season with this guy. On and off camera we had some really good life chats. As a bosun on the show I don’t get to choose my deckhands, but if I were to decide who, I’d had Luke on the show and I’d have him again on another boat away from the show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke (@lukebrumski)



Nathan went on to defend Luke, writing: “People need to remember there’s a human being on the other side of the screen. He has a family, friends, and people who care about him. The comments, bullying, and hateful DMs need to stop.

“None of us are defined by our worst mistake. We learn, we grow, and we move forward. More love, less hate. Let’s not try kick people when they’re down. This was a year ago. We try our best, even if we don’t do so great we can walk away holding our head high because we tried something a lot of people don’t have the courage to try.”

He added: “And for me, the reason I went to the captain is because I wanted her to know she can trust me. If someone was to get ill I would’ve been disappointed in myself for not telling hierarchy.”

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