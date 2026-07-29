Major drama erupts between RHOC’s Kelly Dodd and Dr. Dhivya Srinivasa, so what is going on?

Just when we thought the drama was done, Kelly Dodd has made a video calling out Dr. Dhivya Srinivasa again. They’ve both been at it for months, and clearly dislike each other. It began after Kelly defended Jill Zarin over backlash for her controversial Super Bowl comments.

Kelly lashed out at Dr. Dhivya in response, telling her to “get a job” and calling plastic surgeons the “lowest on the totem pole” in medicine. Dr. Dhivya clapped back by clarifying she’s a double board-certified microvascular reconstructive surgeon for breast cancer patients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd)

Kelly threatened to sue Dr. Dhivya and urged followers to report her to the California Medical Board, claiming the doctor caused her to lose brand deals. Dr. Dhivya dismissed the legal threats as baseless. We thought it all ended in May, but it’s now been reignited.

On July 28th, Kelly reposted a video made by Dhivya and said: “Has anyone ever seen a doctor behave this way on social media? She’s an embarrassment to her profession and the medical review board needs to silence her harassment and bullying.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhivya Srinivasa, MD FACS (@drdhivyasrinivasa)

A few weeks ago, Kelly claimed Dr. Dhivya had shut down her ShopMy page. Other videos involve Kelly saying that “maybe she’s an Islamophobe” and refusing to say the doctor’s last name, telling her, “Go back to the hole you came from. I’m sorry if you’re an immigrant.”

Dr. Dhivya Srinivasa is calling out Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal https://t.co/c9Yx3JEhF9 pic.twitter.com/YLORMSfCGB — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) July 28, 2026

Dhivya has now said: “You are not able to take any accountability. You sit there like I have not been able to affect you, but clearly I have, because you threaten me with legal action every other day. The right way to respond has escaped you your entire life.”

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