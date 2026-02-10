Dorinda Medley calls out Jill Zarin for her comments about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance

She does not want to be associated with her opinion

Dorinda Medley is calling out Jill Zarin for her comments, which involved slating Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance. She’s made it clear that she absolutely does not agree with her former RHONY cast member’s opinion, and was in favour of the musician’s show.

“We woke up today to Jill giving her opinion on it. I don’t need to tell you her opinion but I disagree with absolutely everything she said. I don’t think you can walk away from what we had the luxury of witnessing yesterday,” Dorinda told the Reality Checked podcast.

She continued: “The effect that it had on so many people… Especially people that are frightened right now, that are faltered. He created hope, and I felt sentimental about that Super Bowl halftime. I think the world has said it already, but I do not agree with any of it.”

Jill Zarin says we all agree that Bad Bunny had the worst Super Bowl halftime show. Umm no, sorry Jill, I disagree. She went on to say she did not think it was appropriate for the performance to be in Spanish. Puerto Rico is part of the United States whether Jill Zarin likes it… pic.twitter.com/7XQq3RQqGZ — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) February 9, 2026

Dorinda added that she’s “horrified” by Jill’s comments and is “so proud” of Bad Bunny. Jill had posted the now deleted video on Instagram, however it was captured via Twitter, with Jill complaining about the show being in Spanish, and featuring “no white people.”

She said: “It was the worst halftime show ever. I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish and, quite frankly grabbing his groin area, I think it was totally inappropriate. You’ve got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl.”

“He doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds because he’s so insecure. Seriously. I don’t speak Spanish, I would’ve liked to have known the words he was saying. To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people,” she said.

Jill added: “I’m not taking a side, one way or the other, I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out and it’s very sad. Lady Gaga, got a facelift, I didn’t recognise her, I literally had to Google her face to see who it was because we all couldn’t agree who it was.”

