‘The worst halftime show ever’: RHONY’s Jill Zarin slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance

'I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish'

Former RHONY cast member Jill Zarin has been slammed for her “disgusting” views on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance.

She posted the now deleted video on Instagram, however it was captured via Twitter, with Jill complaining about the show being in Spanish, and featuring “no white people.”

She said: “It was the worst halftime show ever. I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish and, quite frankly grabbing his groin area, I think it was totally inappropriate.

“You’ve got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl and he doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds because he’s so insecure. Seriously.”

Jill continued: “I don’t speak Spanish, I would’ve liked to have known the words he was saying. To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing.

“I’m not taking a side, one way or the other, I think it was an ICE thing. I think that the NFL sold out and it’s very sad.”

Alongside publicly trashing Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, Jill also criticised Lady Gaga, saying: “Lady Gaga, got a facelift, I didn’t recognize her, I literally had to Google her face to see who it was because we all couldn’t agree who it was.

“That was kind of fun in the middle of halftime, at least it gave us something to do because it was so hard to watch.”

Jill wasn’t the only member of Real Housewives to have issues with the performance, with RHOBH’s Taylor Armstrong also publicly posting about the performance on her story.

She wrote: “Were you entertained? I am embarrassed for the NFL and Apple for the Super Bowl halftime show totally in Spanish with a Cuban flag!!”

