Amid rumours, has Meredith Marks really quit Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?

Right, I don’t know about you but I truly cannot escape the rumours that Meredith Marks has quit RHOSLC, but is there actually any truth to it?

There was previously reports that Meredith was not planning to return to the show after she was allegedly offered a demoted role within the cast, one she didn’t want to accept.

Heather Gay was then asked about how she would feel if Meredith was to leave the show, with her telling iHeart Radio: “Oh, I’d be devastated. That would shock me if Meredith walked away, but she’s got to do what’s best for her, you know?”

Fast forward to now and an alleged statement from Meredith Marks seemingly announcing her plans to quit RHOSLC is making the rounds on Twitter, but it it even real?

Meredith Marks Announces Departure From RHOSLC Ahead of Season 7 Filming Says She Is ‘Disengaging From This Chapter’ #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/Y54hY6wXzs — Hasty Headlines (@Bravfaux) February 8, 2026



The statement reads: “After six incredible years, I have made the difficult decision to depart from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. This journey has been a whirlwind of growth, laughter, and challenging moments that I will always cherish.

“I am so grateful to Bravo, the production team, and most importantly, the fans who have supported me and my family through it all. You have been with us through every high and low, and I am forever thankful for the love you’ve shown.

“While this chapter is closing, I am looking forward to focusing on my family, my business, and new adventures ahead. I will always have love for my fellow snowflakes and wish them nothing but the best.”

According to Gemini AI, this is most likely to be a statement created by a fan, which is further supported by the fact that the statement hasn’t been posted to any of her social media accounts.

So, it looks like for now there is no official confirmation that Meredith Marks has quit RHOSLC, and the statement that’s been released appears to not actually be real or verified.

